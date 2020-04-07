ROTHBURY — Goldie R. Hajdu, age 92, of Rothbury, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. A "drive-up" viewing will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. We ask that cars form a line as they come into the parking lot and that you remain in your vehicle until you are under the portico. Once prompted, you will be invited to exit your vehicle and pay your respects to Goldie. The family will not be present during this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
