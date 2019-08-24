CADILLAC — Gomer Duane Porter of Cadillac passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. He was 50.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1969 to Eugene George Porter Sr. and Lucy Mae (Knoch) Porter.
He is survived by his siblings, Sharon Daily of Mesick, Wayne (Kathy) Porter of Wellston, Robert (Kathy) Porter of Boon, Terry (Gloria) of Lake City, Susan Porter of Cadillac, Melodie (Randy) Ancel of McBain, Cindy Sutterfield of Boon, Rebecca (Arthur) Kamfer of Cadillac and Marion Porter of Mesick.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Eugene Sr. in 1991 and Lucy in 2009; and brothers, Eugene Porter Jr. in 2019 and Archie Porter in 2009.
No services are planned at this time.
