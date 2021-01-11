Gordon A. VanderVlugt of Hersey passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home. He was 73.
Gordon was born on August 14, 1947 in Cadillac to Glenford "Barney" & Doris J. (Small) VanderVlugt.
In 1965 he graduated from Cadillac High School and later went on to join the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was in the 48th Assault Helicopter Co. Upon returning home from the war he began working at Consumer's Power and retired from there after 30 years of service. Over the years Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips to the casino.
Survivors include his daughter, Shelli (Tony) Radle of Boon; his sister, Glenda Pell of Swartz Creek; his significant other, Connie McCumber and two nieces. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Karen.
The family would like to thank Munson Hospice for their care of Gordon.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor James Martin officiating. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
