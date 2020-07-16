LEROY — Gordon B. Kilmer age 74, of LeRoy, passed away on July 12, 2020 at his home on Wells Lake.
Gordon was born on June 8, 1946 in Reed City to Dr. Paul B. and Vera Kilmer. He was the youngest of three sons. In June 1960, Gordon along with his dog, King, rescued his lifelong best friend from drowning when the sailboat they were in capsized. As a result of his quick thinking and actions, both in the water and on the shore, Gordon received a Young American Medal for Bravery, awarded to him on his fifteenth birthday by President John F. Kennedy at the White House in Washington, D.C. He also received a citation for his bravery from Michigan Governor John Swainson.
At the age of 16, Gordon made his solo flight in his father's airplane. He then became the youngest licensed pilot in the state of Michigan. Gordon graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1964 from Reed City High School. He attended Northwestern University and graduated from Ferris State College School of Pharmacy. He most recently worked at Rite Aid in Reed City.
He is survived by nieces, Kathryn (Bill) Witchell, Paula (Steve) Ernst, Marla (Bob) Holmes; nephew, Kenneth Kilmer; great-nieces and nephews, James (Ally) Witchell, Brooke Witchell, Grant Ernst, Caroline Ernst, Courtney Holmes, Nate Holmes, Emma Holmes, Jolene Holmes; great-great-nephew, Gordy Witchell; as well as many cousins. Gordon was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Paul and David.
Gordon was very proud of his 15 years of sobriety. His association with those he met during this sometimes difficult journey were important to him. His family thanks those people for their support over the years. Thank you to his neighbors at Wells Lake that help him to remain in the home he loved.
There will be no services.
“Lord, give me the strength to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.