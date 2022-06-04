Gordon Dale Brown, age 85, of Cadillac, formerly of Manton, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Cadillac.
He was born June 28, 1936 in Lake Station, Garfield Township, Clare County, Michigan to Donald Avery and Ellen Elizabeth (Smith) Brown.
Gordon married his best friend, Janice Elaine Thomson on July 3, 1981 and lived thirty six wonderful years together with the love of his life until Janice's passing on May 6, 2017.
Gordon graduated from high school at Farwell, Michigan with the Class of 1954 and attended General Motors Institute in Flint. He worked for Oldsmobile Division of General Motor for seventeen years and retired from Safety Services Inc. in Kalamazoo after twenty five years of services.
He is survived by his special friend, Patricia Emery, sisters in law, Luella and Sally, sons: Alan (Vickie), Richard (April) and step children: Ellen (Gene) Bongard, Jim (Ellen) Schwach, Karen (Dale) Fisher and Cheryl (Dan) Peterson. He is also survived by twenty five grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Howard, Ford and Donald, sisters, Madeline, Helen, Ellen and Marguerite, brothers in law, Joseph, Merle, Lloyd, Tony and Fred, sisters in law, Francis, Pauline, and Lillian and mother in law Hazel Thomson.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Karl Rewa officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until the service.
Burial will take place in the Caldwell Township Cemetery, Missaukee County, Michigan.
Gordy asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
