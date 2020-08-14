LAKE CITY — Gordon “Gordie‘ Haver, age 85 of Lake City passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home with family by his side.
Gordon was born in Cadillac on July 15, 1935 to Joy and Wava (McCoy) Haver. He was united in marriage to the former Linda L. Jackson on January 9, 1960 in Cadillac. Gordie graduated from Lake City High School in 1953 and then enrolled at Ferris Institute and graduated from the two-year automotive mechanic program. He was drafted into the US Army and served from 1958 to 1964; including the Army Reserves.
Gordie loved riding motorcycles and racing cars on the ice of Lake Missaukee. He could often be found over the years dancing and playing the spoons and drums while enjoying the music at the Merritt Golden Agers and the Daybreak Adult Day Care Center in Cadillac. His greatest moment in life was attending, with great pride, all the school sporting events of his grandchildren.
Gordon ended his working career in 1997, as the bus mechanic for all transportation units of the Lake City Area Schools. There isn’t a bicycle or engine in the Lake City area that got the best of him. Gordie was a member of the Lake City First Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and Trustee. For years he also served on the Caldwell Township Board.
Gordie is survived by his wife, Linda and two daughters, Paula (Dallas Jr) Schuster of Cadillac and Jodie (Karl) Vanderstow of Lake City; five grandchildren, Joy (Josh) Beard, Amber (Brad) Besko, Aubrey Vanderstow, Zakary Slocum and Pallas Schuster (Jeremy Ward). Gordie is also survived by his brother, Franklin Haver of Cadillac. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Lake City Cemetery with Pastor Jan Jasperse officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lake City American Legion Post #300.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, the Merritt Golden Agers or to Hospice of Michigan
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
