CADILLAC — Gordon Harold Stafford, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home in Cadillac. He was 103.
Gordon was the third of four children born to Harold A. and Blanch (Van Dusen) Stafford in Norwood, Michigan on September 25, 1916. He married the former Lila Irene Morris on August 16, 1940. Gordon and Irene raised three children. The couple spent 76 years together until her time of passing on June 17, 2017.
Gordon was an extremely generous and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was devoted to his family. Gordon spent his career working as a superintendent for the Lansing Waste Water Plant for many years until his time of retirement on January 5, 1979. When he and Irene were younger, they enjoyed going square dancing together. In his spare time, Gordon liked to golf and garden. He was known by his family as a master woodworker, especially talented in signature wood lamps. He was one of the greatest men his family has ever known. He didn't say much, but he meant what he said and said what he meant. He acted with grace, dignity, and respect for those around him at all times. He made everything and everyone he touched better. He now joins his wife, daughter and son in a better place.
Gordon is survived his loving family, a son, Gordon (Debbie) Stafford of Boon; grandchildren, Harold “Chip‘ (Julie) Stafford of Huntersville, NC, Bradley (Amanda) Stafford of Marietta, GA, Jennifer Stafford of Cadillac, MI, Chad (Jodie) Person of Cadillac, MI, Amy Stafford of Lansing, MI, Melissa Helmer of Cadillac, MI, and Lisa (Justin) Lucas of Cadillac, MI; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Irene, Gordon was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Ann in March 1995; his son, Harold Leroy in September 2002; and all of his siblings.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at non at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Klotz to preside. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery with a gathering at his house after.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or the Wexford Council on Aging.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.