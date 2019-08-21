MARION — Gordon John DeHaan, age 82, of Marion, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
He was born on July 21, 1937 in Highland Township, Osceola County to Cornelius and Hilda (Wesseling) DeHaan. Gordon married Virginia Ann Alberts on November 23, 1961 at the Marion Chapel. Virginia preceded him in death on March 21, 2018.
Gordon attended Marion Baptist Church for many years. He worked at the Drop Forge in Lake City, and Biewers Saw Mill in McBain along with farming. He enjoyed family get togethers, deer hunting and working. He took over his family’s dairy farm and eventually went to raising beef cattle. Most of all he loved his family.
Gordon is survived by his children; Kevin (Linda) DeHaan of Cadillac, Carolyn (Gary) Yonkman of McBain, and Brenda (Curt) Gregory of Reeseville, WI, grandchildren; Karli, Mikel, Alyssa, Ryan, Brittany, Taylor, Tyler, Jessica, Jaryd, Amanda, Sarah, and Kristina, great grandchildren; Mason, Jaxson, and Jason, siblings; Sid DeHaan, Neal (Marilyn) DeHaan, Tena Freyling,and Ruth Schuiling all from Grand Rapids, Peter DeHaan of Marion, Jeanette Dick of Falmouth, and Esther Jourdan of McBain, in-laws; Dawn Alberts of Marion, Kathy (Bill) Cross of Grand Rapids, Lavina (David) Blossom of California, Roy (Pat) Alberts of Mayville, Jan Alberts of Marion, and many other relatives.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Bob (Julia) DeHaan, Sue (Kyle) Kiser, Ann (Gerald) Phillips, Margaret (Harold) VanderHeide, in-laws; Bud Alberts, Virginia DeHaan, Kerwin Dick, John Mulder, and Ken Jourdan.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Marion Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a luncheon following the service at the church. The family asks that memorial contributions be made out to Hospice of Michigan. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery, McBain. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
