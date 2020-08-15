OWOSSO — Gordon Lee Mowen, age 96, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, 1201 South Mitchell Street, Cadillac, Michigan.
Born July 9, 1924 in Cadillac, MI to Clarence and Emma (Richards) Mowen, Gordon graduated from Owosso High and then joined the Army to fight in WWII. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in the assault/crossing of the Roer River. After the war, Gordon returned to Owosso and got a job at Consumers Power. He married Ivalu Gailey in Lansing, MI on November 12, 1946. Ivalu's silk gown was made from a German parachute that Gordon had brought home.
The couple raised their three children, Terry, Nancy, and Gregg in Owosso. After Gordon retired from Consumers in 1988, the couple split their time between Elberta, MI and Bradenton, FL. Ivalu died in Bradenton in 2013. Gordon was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, who enjoyed spending time with his family. The grandkids cherish memories of Gordon singing them "Boogie Woogie Piggy", making chocolate chip pancakes, telling them war stories, and always having plenty of fireworks for the fourth of July.
Surviving Gordon is Terry of Owosso, Nancy Mansor (Patrick decd.) of Belleville, and Gregg (Carol) of Bowling Green, OH; six grandchildren, Elisabeth, Rachael, Gordon II, Thomas, Steven, and Nicholas; four great-grandchildren, with the fifth on the way; and three great-great grandkids, with the fourth due soon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his name to American Legion Post 221, 206 Main Street, Frankfort, Michigan 49635.
Arrangements are being made by Nelson-House Funeral Home.
