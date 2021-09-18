Gordon Miller, of Traverse City and former longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Munson Medical Center. He was 91.
He was born on April 10, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to Orrin and Margaret (Pifer) Miller. Gordon proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. Following his time in the military, Gordon entered into marriage with the former Maxine Emma Wilson on July 16, 1955, at the Salvation Army Church in Detroit.
Gordon and Maxine relocated to Cadillac where they raised their family and he made his career working with Brooks & Perkins, retiring after 31 years in the area's factories. Gordon enjoyed working a crossword puzzle and could often be found writing down his fondest memories. Gordon will be remembered as a loving and caring father and grandfather.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maxine Miller of Traverse City; his son, Randy (Susie) Miller of Traverse City and their children Rayna and Rachel; daughter-in-law, Claudia Miller of Key West Florida; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons Steven and Mark Miller. Mark passed away just this past year.
Memorial services will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home and will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, with military honors. A private interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
