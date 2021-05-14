Gordon W. Mishler
Gordon "Gordy" Mishler, of Cadillac, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was ninety-years-old. Gordon was born August 3, 1930, in Cadillac, to George and Edith (Little) Mishler. They preceded him in death. He married the former Barbara Koschmider, and she preceded him in death on November 20, 1971. On September 26, 1981, he married the former Katherine S. Whitehouse, and she survives him, along with his children: Gary (Gail) Myers of Sidney, Michigan, Jim Mishler of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Susan Mishler-Meenehan of Virginia, Kit (Katherine) Mishler of Saginaw, Michigan, and a special son, Chris (Angie) Wicker of Harbor Springs, Michigan; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Gladys Dewey.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Barbara, he was preceded in death by: his son, Joseph Mishler; sisters, Lucille Cooley and Marie Hansen; brothers, Elmer and Don; daughter-in-law, Myrna Mishler; sister-in-law, Margaret Hogan; brother-in-law, Gerald Hopper; and in-laws, Howard and Katherine Whitehouse.
Gordon loved his family and also grew to love the family he married into and treasured each one of them. His family and friends were a huge comfort and support for him, especially during his health struggles.
Gordy lived all his life in Cadillac. Anyone that knew him, knew that working was his hobby. Gordy began his career at the early age of fifteen, and worked until his health stopped him on January 11, 2020. His work led him to many various occupations. As a youngster, he started working on local farms. He then worked at Swifts Creamery, the ice house on Lake Cadillac, and later at a local funeral home. At one point, Gordy was also a co-owner of a garage in Cadillac and enjoyed working on cars. Gordy was also very proud of his work at the Chris Craft plant in Cadillac and had many fond memories. He retired after twenty-five years of service at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics. After retirement, Gordy worked at the golf driving range at Bill Olivers. Gordy worked the last twenty years doing maintenance at the PBS Marathon Station and the Cadillac Dairy Queen. He often claimed that was the job he always wanted. He enjoyed his time there.
Gordy had many stories of the life that he had lived and loved sharing them. He had a generous and loving spirit that drew people to him. He shared of himself and helped anyone, whenever he could. He loved a good laugh and party. Gordy was an uncommon man and will be sadly missed.
A special thank you to Teters, The Freedom Ride through Wexford Transit, NPalliative Care, and Heartland Hospice for making it possible for Gordy to remain at home. I also thank Terwilliger Funeral Home for their caring professionalism at this very difficult time.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
