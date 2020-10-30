Grace Arlene Thompson, age 46 of Tustin passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Grace was born February 3, 1974 to Wallace and Penny (Hoaglund) Blood in Cadillac, MI. Grace was a very independent women who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children; Jeanette (Matt), Jasmine, Hailey, Heather, Gracie, and Jackie, granddaughter; Lucinda, parents; Wallace (Terith) Blood, siblings; Charles (Leslie) Blood, Rodney Blood, and Evan (Jessica) Blood, sister in-law; Raquel, uncle; Gerald Hoaglund and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Penny Blood, paternal grandparents; Wallace (Selma) Blood, maternal grandparents; Evan (Leona) Hoaglund.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date, memorial contributions may be made out to hospice of Michigan or the family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
