Grant Michael Harper, of Cadillac, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home. He was 27.

He was born on October 18, 1993, in Cadillac, Michigan to Christina (Harper) Anderson.

Grant graduated from Cadillac High School in 2011. He went on to have a career in masonry and worked at Northern Custom Interiors of Lake City. In his spare time, Grant competed in magic tournaments. He was also a proud member of the Cadillac Lion's Club for 9 years and was a great help on numerous projects the group sponsored. Those close to Grant know he was always willing to help people, and he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Grant is survived by his parents, Christina and Tim Anderson of Cadillac; sister, Rachael Anderson of Cadillac; and many other dear friends and family members.

Cremation has taken place and burial will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery of Cadillac at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

