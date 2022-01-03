Jack "Greg" Gregory Burkett, age 60, from Mesick met his Savior on December 31, 2021.
Greg is survived by his mother, Sharon Rogers; his in-laws, Ron and Sharon Finley; his wife, Shelly Burkett; children, Meghan (Adam) Matthews, Chris (Jami) Burkett, Jennifer (Aaron) Kearns, Stephanie (Bill) Winowiecki; grandchildren, Taylor age 16, Avery age15, Austin age 13, Grace age 10, Cora age 5, Parker age 10, Ava age 6, Barrett age 2, and Caden only 18 months. Preceded in death by his father, Jack Burkett, and stepfather Donald Rogers.
Greg followed in his father's footsteps and began a career as a law enforcement officer as his desire was always to help others. He worked in the oilfield for the remainder of his years and was meticulous, dedicated and loyal. He served faithfully in children's ministry for over 25 years and was a godly example to the families he served. He prioritized his family and loved vacationing with them. He had a way of making everyone he met feel welcome and special. He loved all kids like his own and made sure everyone had full hearts and bellies when they were under his roof. Greg excelled at storytelling and playing endless pranks on his family and friends! He loved coaching youth baseball and football. He has impacted many lives by his example of unselfish love.
The public is invited to a memorial service on Wednesday, January 5, 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson Street, in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior. A live stream link to the service will be available. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to The Cadillac Area Backpack Program. Give online at, firstbaptistcadillac.churchcenter.com/giving (SELECT BACKPACK)
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
