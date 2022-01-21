Gregory Glen Armstead, age 73, of McBain, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was born on October 23, 1948 to Alfred R. and Hannah (Boyce) Armstead in Cadillac.

He had worked at AAR as a general laborer producing automobile parts and had worked hanging garage doors before working at AAR. He had served in the US Army from April of 1968 to January of 1970. He enjoyed watching movies, working, loved the family dogs and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his children; Courtney (Erik) Culp of McBain, Gabrielle (Daniel) Goss of Portage, Christopher (Natalia) Armstead of Marion, Gregory Anthony (Alice) Armstead of Neches, Texas, grandchildren; Alexis (Hunter) Holmes, Isaac and Kyle Culp, Gavin, Zachary, Lily, and Ian Goss, Jonathan, Breanna, Michael, and Konnor Armstead, Jacob and Hali Armstead, and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step father, Donald Teed.

No services will be held at this time, the family is being served by Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

