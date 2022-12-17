Gregory Joseph Walker, 64, of Boon, passed away on December 7, 2022 with his wife by his side. Born in Detroit, Michigan to the late John Leo Walker and Marion Esther Brown. He was the loving husband of 44 years to Dot Herbon; cherished father of Jeremy, Melissa and Sarah; proud Papa of Lakelyn; dear brother of Elaine Walker (Craig DeRosier) and Leslie Walker-Tamboli (Pheroze Tamboli); and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please share your memories of Gregg at www.lifestorytc.com.
