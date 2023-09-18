Gregory Robert Modders, born June 7th, 1943, passed away Friday, September 15th, 2023.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ray and Hazel Modders and his sister, Judy.

Greg is survived by his wife of 54 years, Julie Modders, loving daughter Marney (Chris) Beisler, wonderful son Ryan (Michelle) Modders, beloved cats DeeDee and Lucky and anyone who knew him, knows that his greatest pride he leaves behind are his two grandboys, Jack and River (Beisler).

Greg graduated from Cadillac High School in 1961. He served honorably in the US Army from 1963-1966 (Germany). He returned to Michigan to earn a degree from Ferris University in 1968. While at Ferris, he met the love of his life, Julie (Johnson).

Greg and Julie were married November 9th, 1968. They traveled and then decided to return to Cadillac to raise their family. They bought 20 acres where they built their family home. Greg successfully ran his own business, Modders Lock, until retiring in 2014. Greg passed away peacefully in his favorite chair in the home they built.

Greg was an incredibly kind man with a huge heart. He loved being his own boss and enjoyed helping others where he could. He was quick to laugh and he listened more than he talked. Greg's honesty and integrity was apparent in every interaction. After retirement, he found joy in endless hours of working in his beautiful gardens.

His wishes were to be cremated and have a celebration of life. We are honoring that on Friday, September 22nd at Lakeside Charlies - Hawthorne Room (301 S. Lake Mitchell Dr., Cadillac, MI 49601) from 2-4pm. Greg is extremely missed by his family and friends. Please come join us for a light lunch and to raise a glass in honor of a great man.

