Gretchen Jackie (Drew) Denike of Boon, formerly of L'Anse, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the University of Michigan Hospital after a brief and sudden illness.
Gretchen was born January 3, 1974, in L'Anse. She graduated from L'Anse High School and worked at Baraga Telephone Company for over 20 years. After moving to the Lower Peninsula, Gretchen was currently employed at the Sprague Agency, working with her husband.
Gretchen enjoyed life, and had the ability to be present in the moment and light up any room. She was fun, feisty and fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She treasured her children, Toby and Lauryn, and beamed with pride each day of motherhood. She was an animal lover to her core; but was an enthusiastic partridge hunter, just like her mother, whom she loved and adored. Gretchen enjoyed side by side rides all over both the lower and upper peninsulas, as well as dipping her toes into Lake Superior. She was a stubborn and strong woman who wasn't for the faint of heart, but her positive outlook and compassionate heart made an impact on the lives of all of those who knew her.
On November 12, 2016, she married the love of her life, Chad Denike and he survives her along with children: Toby Niemi and Lauryn Schneider; bonus daughter, Jennifer (Will) Moeller; her mother and stepfather, Debra and Rodger Cram; step-sister, Sarah Cram; grandma, Sharon Drew; aunts and uncles; Jimmy (Georgia) Selden, Ciddo Selden, Amanda Rinkinen, David Seavoy, Nancy Johnson, Jerry and Ray Elmblad; special cousin, Sarah Seavoy; best friend, Pam (Gilbert) Seavoy Martinez; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is also survived by in-laws: Bill and Jennie Denike, Brad Denike, Andrew (Mindy) Denike, Amanda (Steve) Tartarchuk and Tim (Jodi) Denike.
Gretchen was preceded in death by an infant son, Jerry Lee Niemi; a brother Rick Drew; father John "Jack" Drew; aunt, Amber Seavoy and uncle, Michael Selden; grandparents Clyde and Winnie Selden.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jacobson Funeral Home in L'Anse. A time of celebration will follow at the American Legion Post 144 in L'Anse.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gretchen's favorite non-profit, the Copper Country Humane Society at, https://www.cchumanesociety.com/donate/. When donating, please follow the "in memory of'' prompt, so we can follow the contributions made in honor of our precious Gretchen. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
