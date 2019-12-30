LAKE CITY — Gretchen June Heeren, age 84 of Lake City, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Lake City.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Rev. Richard Bachman officiating.
A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the service begins.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee Humane Society (mhspets.org) or the Alzheimers Association (act.alz.org).
