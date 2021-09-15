Guadalupe Wally Vasquez Sr., of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was 78.
Guadalupe was born on April 20, 1943, in Edinburg, Texas to Albino and Rosenda (Hernandez) Vasquez. Guadalupe entered into marriage with Olga Ledesma Vasquez, and Alicia Alvarez Vasquez. Guadalupe made his living working for the Ford dealership for over 30 years, eventually retiring and moving to Michigan just a few years ago. He could often be found helping people out and doing odd jobs for those in need. Guadalupe will be remembered as a very loving father and husband, and for always putting others first.
He is survived by his loving family; his children, Guadalupe (Elvia) Vasquez Jr., Linda Vasquez, Alfredo Vasquez, Christina V. Evans, Albino Vasquez; three step-sons, Martin, Adrian, and Armando Alvarez; three sisters; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for friends and family will take place at the Holdship Family Funeral Home in McBain, located at 212 E. Maple Street, McBain, MI 49657, on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with Military Honors taking place at 5:00 pm, also at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Texas at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.HoldshipFuneralHomes.com
The family is being served by the Holdship Family of Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.
