LEROY — Guy Lawrence “Larry‘ Hite Jr., of LeRoy, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Altercare in Big Rapids. He was born on February 1, 1924 to Guy and Ethelind (Boak) Hite in Nirvana, MI.
Larry proudly served in United States Navy from 1942 to 1945 and was stationed aboard USS LST 945 Beachcomber. After retiring as a forklift operator from GM, where he was employed for 20 years, he enjoyed driving for six years for the Missaukee County Commission on Aging.
Larry liked to keep busy and enjoyed construction work, family genealogy, collecting coins, traveling and boating, hunting and fishing when he was younger. One of the last trips he had the opportunity to take was The Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He was a lifelong member of the VFW in Lake Orion, former member of the American Legion and Eagles in Lake City.
Larry is survived by three daughters, Janet Schaub of Newaygo, Sue (Duane) Brainerd of LeRoy and Terri Hite of Lakeview; 12 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; extended family; and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Hite; daughter-in-law Diane Wood; son-in-law Ralph Schaub; great-grandchildren, Jumana and Gary Thomas; infant brothers, Clarence and Robert Hite; brother, John Hite; and his beloved beagle, Babe.
A graveside memorial service with military honors is being planned for a later date in Nirvana.
If you wish to give a memorial in Larry’s name please consider a veteran’s organization.
Cremation and care have been entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home Inc. in Big Rapids, MI.
