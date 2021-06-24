Gwendolyn R. Brindley
Memoriams

Gwendolyn R. Brindley of Luther passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 69.

Gwen was born September 16, 1951 in Wyandotte, Michigan to William Balance and Vera Bonner.

Gwen was proud to have gone back to school and graduated from night school as an adult. She worked downstate as a waitress for many years. Gwen loved crafting, flower arranging and crocheting. She had a green thumb and enjoyed flowers and plants. Gwen had a life- long love of dogs and her home was not complete without one. In the last several years Gwen enjoyed trips to the casino with her husband and in-laws.

On December 15, 1993 she married her sweetheart of 20 years, Jesse D. Brindley and he survives her along with sons: John Brindley and Jesse Brindley, III, two grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Balance Bonner, Jr.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

