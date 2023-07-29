Gwendolyn Ruby Erickson
Memoriams

Gwendolyn Ruby (Briggs) Erickson, 94 years old, died July 26, 2023 of natural causes.

Gwen was born in Lake County Michigan to Jay Henry Briggs and Louise Matzella Briggs. She lived most of her life in Reed City and has a surviving older sister, Ellen Sandy, in California. She is preceded in death by two older brothers Frank Briggs, Valentine Briggs and identical twin Glynne "Bunny" Gustafson.

Gwen was married to Charles John (Jack) Erickson Jr. in 1950, until his death in 1998. She was a teacher's aide in the Reed City Schools; a leader in the kitchen at church; and her pies and cookies (especially molasses) were always requested at events. She was well connected to a community of lifelong friends and family.

Gwen is survived by four children: Sharon Jensen, Mike (Dianna) Erickson, Kathy (Mark) Keithly, and Alan (Marla) Erickson; four grandchildren: Eric Jensen, Anna (Chris) Megrey, Jacob Erickson and Joan Erickson; and one great granddaughter: Penelope Megrey.

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Reed City United Methodist Church. A reception and meal with the family will follow services

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Reed City Public Library or Reed City United Methodist Church.

