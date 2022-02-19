Republic- Hailie Hoover-Dyer, 56, lost her 12yr battle with cancer on February 17th, 2022. She was in the professional and caring hands of the doctors and nurses of the Bell Hospital Critical Care Unit in Ishpeming, Michigan. She was surrounded by family and friends during her final days.
Hailie was born, Hailie Joan Hoover to Robert P. Hoover and Joan L. Fewlass of Manton, Michigan in 1965. The youngest of seven children, she attended grade school in Manton and Mesic, Mi before moving to Marenisco in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and graduating from Marenisco High School.
Hailie attended Wayne State University where she graduated with a Master's degree in Criminal Justice and joined the United States Marshals Service as a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the Detroit Office. It was there that she met and married fellow Deputy Marshal Scott Dyer. The couple had two children, Heron and Samuel in addition to Scott's children by a previous marriage, Shannon, Lindsay and Jessie. After Hailie retired from the Marshal's Service, Scott was transferred to the Marquette Office and the couple moved to the Republic area. There Hailie served as an EMT and as a member of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Squad. She also served as a member of the local School Board and as the Representative of the exchange student group, Youth For Understanding. She was responsible for the placement of many foreign exchange students in the Republic Area. She most recently served as a member of the Michigamme Spur EMT squad and as a first responder for the Kennicott Mine security offices.
Hailie loved the beautiful Upper Peninsula and its many outdoor activities. She was an avid deer hunter, kayaker, hiker, camper, scrabble player, and amateur archeologist. She loved learning and taking her children and their friends on many adventures in the area. She especially loved attending her son Sam's many sporting activities, watching her daughter Heron play the drums, and going to concerts.
In addition to her husband, children, and parents, Hailie is survived by four sisters: Gloria Hoover, Jackie Durst, Patricia "Pat" Hoover, and Sandra Cusson. She had many nieces and nephews that she also loved, to include Joy Camp-Fitzhorn , who was like another daughter to her. She was proceeded in death by her brother Samuel Hoover and her sister Cynthia Nuss.
According to her wishes, a celebration of Hailie's life will be held at the fire hall in Republic, Michigan on February 26 at 1 PM. All are welcome to attend the potluck celebration. Her remains will be buried at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton, Michigan in the Spring.
Hailie's obituary may also be viewed at bjorkandzhulkie.com where relatives and friends may leave a note of remembrance.
