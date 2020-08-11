MCBAIN — Harold Cnossen, age 82, of McBain, was called and welcomed into his Forever Home with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on October 9, 1937 in Clam Union Township, Missaukee County, to Will and Kate (Buning) Cnossen. He married Karen Jeanne DeRuiter on August 19, 1961 at Prosper Christian Reformed Church.
Harold was a dairy farmer his entire working life. He was also outwardly-focused and involved as a servant-leader in his church, vocation, and community. He was a lifelong member of Prosper CRC, where he served in a variety of roles. He served in leadership for various agricultural interests including the National Milk Producers’ Federation, Michigan Milk Producers’ Association, Missaukee County Farm Bureau, and the Falmouth Cooperative Board. He was also involved as a member of the Northern Michigan Christian School Board of Directors and the Chemical Bank Board of Directors, as well as the Falmouth Youth Show Board. He enjoyed deer hunting and grandparenting along with being an avid fan of the Tigers and the MSU Spartans.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Cnossen of McBain, children, William (Sharon) Cnossen of Lake City, Robert Cnossen of Falmouth, and Kristen (Matt) Nichols of Murrieta, California. His grandchildren Tetje (Joshua) Buck of Lake City, Garet (Alyssa) Cnossen of Falmouth, Caleb (Audrey) Cnossen of Falmouth, Andrew (Olivia) Blain of Lake, Michael (Nicole) Cnossen of McBain, Matthew (Sesilee) Cnossen of Falmouth, RaeMarie (Michael) Tcherneshoff of Great Falls, Montana, Robert Cnossen of Falmouth, Adriana (Travis) Fowler of Lake City, Elisabeth Nichols, Andrew Nichols, and Genevieve Nichols of Murrieta, California. There are 14 great-grandchildren. Harold’s siblings are Tracey (Richard) Gillen of Crossville, Tennessee, Carol (Roger) Duffield of Houghton Lake, and Marcia (Willard) Koster of Falmouth. His in-laws are Darrell (Marilyn) DeRuiter of White Cloud, Kathryn Spoelma of McBain, Karla (Paul) DeYoung of Traverse City, and Joyce DeRuiter of Marcellus.
He was preceded in death by his son, Darwin Cnossen, brothers-in-law, Al DeRuiter and Paul Spoelma, and siblings, Cyrus Cnossen, Sid (Tess) Cnossen, and Jean (Al) Wiersma.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Dirk Koetje officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 15 at 10 to 11 a.m. at Prosper Christian Reformed Church. Burial will take place at the Prosper Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prosper CRC grand piano fund. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Please take into consideration the COVID 19 mandates.
