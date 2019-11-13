CADILLAC — Harold Edward Kelly, 88, of Cadillac and Venice, Florida, finished the coda to his “Overture of Life‘ on November 11, 2019 at StoryPoint in Rockford.
The beginning of this composition was directed by his parents, Frank and Mabel (Langley) Kelly at Huron County, Michigan, on May 18, 1931.
Material for the composition included educational experiences in music, choral and instrumental direction and performances with various music ensembles in Michigan and Florida. Harold was an accomplished musician; playing French horn in orchestras and community bands in Michigan and Florida, and as an organist for churches and special events.
Harold completed 35 years of band instruction and counseling in Michigan schools after earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Central Michigan University.
The dynamics for his life’s composition were supplied by his wife, Marjalee, who preceded him in passing on November 5, 2018; and their three children, Dr. Kymberlee (Gary) Moline of Belmont, Michigan, Keith (Julie) Kelly of Traverse City, and Kurt (Ann) Kelly of Beaverton, Michigan. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Marc Moline of Grand Rapids, Christopher Moline of Washington DC, Sarah Lickiss of Grand Rapids, Sam Reese of Escanaba, Sophie Kelly of Ann Arbor, Preston Kelly of Ann Arbor, and Keaton Kelly of Ann Arbor, and great-grandchildren: Calvin Lickiss and Finn and Lane Moline. Also surviving is Harold’s brother, Frank Kelly of Cass City; and sister, Onalee Kelly of Fort Austin, Michigan.
Predeceasing Harold, in addition to his wife, were his parents; sisters, Avis McIllhargie and Ila Mae Berndt; and a brother, Lester Kelly.
Funeral services will be held noon Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Marion United Methodist Church with Reverend Jim Mort officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare.
Memorial contributions can be made to Marion United Methodist Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
