Harold James Fairbrother of Cadillac passed away Sunday afternoon, April 11, 2021. He was 75.
Harold was born December 20, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Harold and Matilda Fairbrother and they preceded him in passing.
He was a truck driver for over 20 years before owning and operating Birchwood Resort and Campground with his wife, Pat. Harold enjoyed the campground and was always staying busy with projects.
Harold loved to go fast with anything that had a motor or wheels. He was also methodical and patient, taking a step back to access a project or problem. He enjoyed trips out west, four-wheeling, motorcycle trips on his Gold Wing and woodworking.
On December 7, 1979 in Romeo, Michigan he married Patricia Yax and she survives him along with sons: Jeff Fairbrother of St. Clair Shores, Michael Fairbrother of Shelby Township, P.J. Fairbrother of Rochester Hills; grandsons, Alex Fairbrother, Phoenix Fairbrother, Fox Fairbrother; and his nephew, Tim Steinbrink of Sterling Heights and many loving friends and family.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
