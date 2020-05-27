CADILLAC — Harold James Miller of Cadillac, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was 64.
Harold was born on October 26, 1955 in Harbor Beach, Michigan to David D. and Virginia M. (Peruski) Miller. He graduated from Harbor Beach Community High School where he played football and held a state record in shot put. Harold went on to Central Michigan University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. After graduating he started his career at Pine River Area Schools where he taught for 30 years. After retirement Harold volunteered with the elementary school and the barbeque for all sports day at school. He continued to attend athletic events at the school. One of the greatest joys was reconnecting with students. He thoroughly enjoyed running into students within the community and hearing updates about their lives.
Harold lived in the Cadillac area for over 40 years and loved life in Northern Michigan. He loved music and had a wealth of knowledge about different artists and genres. He enjoyed reading, gardening, walking in the woods and mushroom hunting.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Miller of Harbor Beach, Michigan; siblings, Anthony (Colleen) Miller of Metamora, Michigan, William (Kathy) Miller of Croswell, Michigan, Daniel (Penny) Miller of Webberville, Texas, Kathleen (Todd) Melick of Algonac; many nieces and nephews; his former wife, Kimberly (Jurik) Miller of Cadillac and her family. Harold was preceded in death by his father on July 5, 1997 and his daughter, Mia Rose Miller on August 30, 2016 who he loved with all his heart.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Banker Cemetery in South Branch Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Uplift Pine River Area Kids or Wexford County Humane Society.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
