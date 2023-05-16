Harold Lee Mongar of Cadillac passed away Sunday morning, May 14, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 84. Harold was born on July 4, 1938 in Cadillac to Ernest S. & Mary M. (Auker) Mongar.
Harold was a lifelong resident of Cadillac and enjoyed riding his bike, yard work and visiting with people.
Survivors include his sisters: Shirley Falor of Cadillac and Betty (Bruce) Murphy of Lake City; and his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Harold was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Mongar and a sister, Helen Brainerd; 6 nephews: Roy W. Brainerd, Harley Murphy, Bruce F. Murphy, III, James Falor, Gary A. Falor, Jr., and Robert L. Mongar; and In-laws: Ralph Brainerd, Bonnie Mongar, and Gordon Falor.
In accordance with Harold's wishes cremation has taken place and his final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
