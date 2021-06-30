Harold Lee Smeins, age 85 of Marion, passed away at Autumnwood of McBain on June 29, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1936 to John and Flossie (Roland) Smeins in Pipestone County, Minnesota. He married Norma Tennant on August 4, 1967 in Lansing.
He was affiliated with a nondenominational church. He enjoyed collecting John Deere Tractors, farming, going to coffee with his buddies, and riding his bicycle around Marion. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumnwood of McBain for the wonderful care he received.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Smeins of McBain, a daughter, Bonnie Johnson of Marion, two grandsons, Mark (Lita) Johnson of Lansing and James Johnson of Lansing. Surviving in-laws are, Gloria Smeins of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ernie (Rose) Tennant of Eaton Rapids, and Susie (Ron) Jakubas of Jackson. There are many nieces, nephews and church family also surviving.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, George Johnson, siblings, John Smeins, Ruth (William) Overend, Bernice (Martin) Winter, and Dorothy Smeins.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Pastor Jan Jasperse officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Activities Fund at Autumnwood of McBain. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is in charge of the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
