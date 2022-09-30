Harold Orson Gallup Harold Orson Gallup, Lake City - age 89, of Lake City, passed away September 28, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Fall fungi abound in Cadillac area
- Crossing the country for a cause
- Big North adds three U.P. schools for football only
- Pigskin Prep Week 6: Cadillac aims to clinch BNC; key Highland battle on tap
- McBain, NMC score Highland volleyball sweeps
- Commissioners question whether resource millage meant adding new deputies
- Cadillac man wanted in larceny case, arrested for meth-related offense
- Big woods and small streams: That’s cast-and-blast done right
Most Popular
Articles
- Two 'people of interest' identified in Lake County robbery investigation
- Two 'persons of interest' arrested in connection with Lake County bank robbery
- Chance encounter leads to Tustin woman from Haiti receiving guitar with incredible backstory
- New business run by people with disabilities opens in Cadillac
- Cliff Sjogren donates $100K to build pickleball courts off Keith McKellop Walkway
- Police looking for two suspects after robbery of Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther
- Cadillac family offering scary good time for a good cause
- MIssaukee County man found not guilty on all counts regarding dog kennel, animal cruelty case
- Police still looking for Luther bank robbery suspects
- Public record — Wexford County's 84th District Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.