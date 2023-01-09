Harold R. Larson of Cadillac passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. He was 95.

Harold was born on February 24, 1927 in Manton to Albin and Gladys (Briggs) Larson and they preceded him in death. On November 1, 1947 he married Elaine L. MacDonald and she preceded him in death on August 2, 1988.

Harold served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of AMVETS Post 110, the American Legion Post 94, both of Cadillac, and 40/8. He also served on the American Legion drill team. Harold was proud to have recently participated in the dream flight at the Wexford County Airport in August of 2021.

Harold owned and operated Larson Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years before retiring. He enjoyed cooking out, going for rides and building things.

He is survived by his children: Dawn Voorhees and Alan Larson both of Cadillac; grandchildren: Heather (Scott) Martinson, Angie Taylor, Jeff (Michelle) Larson, Melissa Larson; 13 great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; his special friend Ruth Tidey of Manton and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife Harold was preceded in death by his siblings, Beatrice Schone and Donald Larson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Greenwood Cemetery in Manton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Serving Veterans. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

