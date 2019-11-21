LAKE CITY — Harold W. Burkholder, age 86, of Lake City was called Home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019 at the Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac.
Harold was born April 14, 1933 in Hart, Michigan, to Harold L. and Adria (Van Wickle) Burkholder.
Harold attended school in the Hart, Pentwater area until his family moved to Lake City in 1945.
It was then when he met the love of his life, Beverly Jane Parks, and they courted all through school until Harold’s graduation from Lake City High School in 1951.
In February of 1952 Harold enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War on the USS Quincy until his honorable discharge in October of 1953.
Harold was very active in athletics and played football for Purdue University and Michigan State
University.
Harold and Beverly were married November 23, 1961 and spent 53 years together and a lifetime of love until her death November 27, 2014.
Harold taught and coached football predominantly in the Detroit area until an opportunity came up to move his family back to Lake City as elementary principal and football coach. He retired as superintendent of Lake City Area Schools in 1992.
Harold was a member of the Lake City United Methodist Church and truly loved the Lord. He was also a member of the Lake City American Legion Post 300 and a past member of the Lake City Masonic Lodge.
Harold is survived by three children, Robert (Susan) Mason, Lisa (Harvey) Chandler, and Kris (Beverly) Burkholder; his eight grandchildren: Kaila (Tony) Rowell, Jenna Schutte, Chris (April) Chandler, Katie (Tim) Field, Allison Burkholder, Dan Burkholder, Bobby Mason, and Carolee Mason. Also 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous football players and family friends from years past who looked up to him as a father figure.
A celebration of Harold’s life will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church with Chaplain Timothy Kimble officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City. A time of fellowship and sharing will follow the service.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
