Harriet Eileen (Wheatcraft) Bieri, of Evart, passed away in the comfort of her home, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with her family at her side. Mrs. Bieri was 92.
Harriet was born in Pike Twp., Knox Co., OH. On October 25, 1929 the daughter of Owen and Lillian (Page) Wheatcraft. She attended a two room country school the first four years and graduated from Butler High School in 1947. Harriet received her Registered Nurse degree in 1950 from Mansfield General Hospital.
On July 3, 1951 she married Stanley F. Bieri in Mansfield, OH and they had three children, Michael, Susanne and Kathleen. In 1953 they moved to Evart where she was active in the community for numerous years. Harriet was a member of the Evart Library Board for 39 years, a member of GFWC for 50 years, Evart United Methodist Church, a Girl Scout leader and former member of the County Library Board for 26 years.
Harriet's desire to help others and wisdom will not be forgotten by the family who survive her, which include: seven grandchildren, John, William, Jacob, Ian, Shane, Ryan and Travis; three great-grandchildren, Jayde, Jayle and Ava; one son, Michael (Seraphim) Bieri of Evart; her daughters, Susanne (Carl) Bieri of Evart, Kathleen M. Bieri of Buckley and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley on October 27, 2016; her parents, Owen and Lillian and her brother, George (Lila) Wheatcraft.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Evart United Methodist Church with Pastor Jean Smith and Marty Nieman officiating. Her ashes will be buried next to her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart.
Memorial contributions in Harriet's name can be made to: Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Evart Public Library or the charity of one's choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.