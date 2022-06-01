Harriet Marie Holmquist, aged 80 years, passed away peacefully at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with her family by her side on May 27, 2022.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 2, 1942 to Chuck and Rosemary Shostrom; and later graduated from LeRoy High School in 1959. After graduation, she attended St Mary's School of Nursing in Grand Rapids and for many years Harriet was a practicing Registered Nurse at the Cadillac and Reed City Hospitals. On October 20, 1962 she was married to Roy Holmquist and together they raised their family in Reed City, MI. Her family's hobbies always came first. She enjoyed horses, rodeos, athletics, camping, and Roy's membership in the Osceola County Sherriff's Posse. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, ceramics, painting, and reading into the evening. The family of Harriet Holmquist would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Spectrum Health-Reed City Hospital Rehab and Nursing Center for the excellent care she received.
She is survived by her son Chuck (Lori) Holmquist of Chase, MI and daughter Juli Stellini of Reed City, MI; grandchildren Jared (Rachel) Holmquist, Lindsay (Glen Ryder) Holmquist, Madison Stellini, Justin Stellini; her sister Sandy (Nolan) Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Holmquist; parents Chuck and Rosemary Shostrom; and her sister Patti Chadra.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Pruitt Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, MI. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 AM. A private grave side service will immediately follow at the Pinora Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Osceola County Sheriff's Posse located at 21940 6 Mile Rd.; Reed City, MI 49677.
