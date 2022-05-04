Harriet Quist, age 86 of Falmouth, passed away on May 3, 2022, at Autumnwood of McBain. She was born on July 7, 1935 in Clam Union Township to Anthony and Luella (Buning) Quist.

Harriet enjoyed tatting and embroidering. She was a member of the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church and she would send out a lot of cards for the church. Harriet had worked for Al DeKraker's Chicken House helping butcher chickens and had worked at L & J Meat Market processing meat for over 35 years. She had lived in Falmouth since1969.

She is survived by her brothers Alden (Nancy) Quist of Hudsonville, MI. and Kenneth (Wanda) Quist of Sparta, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Luella Quist, brother Jay (Wilma) Quist, and 2 year-old, brother, Jay Quist, nephew Bryan Quist, great nephew Kyle Quist, Sister in-law Wilma Quist

Funeral services will be held at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church on May 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior to funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

