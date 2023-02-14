Harriet R. Mathews of LeRoy passed away February 10, 2023. She was 85.
Harriet was born December 31, 1937 in Marshall, Michigan to Willis and Helen (Hall) Hillabrant and they preceded her in death. On January 31, 1960 at the Presbyterian Church in Marshall, Michigan she married Delmer E. Mathews and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2022.
Harriet graduated from Central Michigan University and taught elementary school for over 30 years. The majority of her teaching career was spent in Pine River School District teaching kindergarten. She loved teaching and loved every one of her students. Harriet taught multiple generations of families and always loved seeing former students.
Her cheerful and kind nature extended to outside of the classroom as well. Harriet was active and fiercely independent. She loved going on trips with her friends and delighted in spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her church family and the community. She was much loved, a wonderful listener and loyal friend.
She is survived by their children: Barb (Rob) Sibary of Luther, Dan (Tani) Mathews of Houston, Texas, Bob Mathews of Cadillac; grandchildren: Corrie (Mark) Breunsbach, Nate (Becca) Sibary, Mariah Mathews, Jacob Mathews, Rebecca Mathews, Tyler Zapata; great-grandchildren: Caiden, Sautter, Hennessey, Gwen, Kate and Ellowyn; her brothers, Robert Hillabrant and Joel (Jill) Hillabrant.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Charles (Sally) Hillabrant; sister-in-law, Linda Hillabrant.
A memorial service will be held at Leroy Evangelical Covenant Church, 201 E. Cherry St. in Leroy on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with lunch to follow. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
