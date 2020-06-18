CADILLAC — Harrison Clifford Frid named after his great-grandpa, Clifford, "Papa No No". His name, Harrison, after a family favorite spot in Harrison, MI where Papa No No had property, our little retreat called The 40.

 Harrison was born on June 12, 2020 at 9:30 in the morning. He instantly captured his mother and father's hearts with his jet black hair and handsome little face.  Although he was a healthy eight pounds one ounce at birth, he had many health issues that ultimately were too much to overcome. It was known that his health issues would be quite serious, but his family and friends held out hope that he, with the help of an amazing neonatal care team, could have a chance. It was a tough battle for every breath and every heartbeat. His parents spent the entire morning and afternoon by his side, whispering love to him.

His battle ended peacefully in the loving embrace of his mom and dad who loved him so deeply on June 13, 2020. He only graced us with his presence for a little over a day, but the impact of his absence will last forever.

 He leaves behind his mother, Sarah; his father, Zach; and big brother, Rhys; along with countless other family members and friends who loved him so much. Our hearts are forever shattered by the loss of our sweet angel, Harrison Clifford.

www.petersonfh.com

 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.