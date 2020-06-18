CADILLAC — Harrison Clifford Frid named after his great-grandpa, Clifford, "Papa No No". His name, Harrison, after a family favorite spot in Harrison, MI where Papa No No had property, our little retreat called The 40.
Harrison was born on June 12, 2020 at 9:30 in the morning. He instantly captured his mother and father's hearts with his jet black hair and handsome little face. Although he was a healthy eight pounds one ounce at birth, he had many health issues that ultimately were too much to overcome. It was known that his health issues would be quite serious, but his family and friends held out hope that he, with the help of an amazing neonatal care team, could have a chance. It was a tough battle for every breath and every heartbeat. His parents spent the entire morning and afternoon by his side, whispering love to him.
His battle ended peacefully in the loving embrace of his mom and dad who loved him so deeply on June 13, 2020. He only graced us with his presence for a little over a day, but the impact of his absence will last forever.
He leaves behind his mother, Sarah; his father, Zach; and big brother, Rhys; along with countless other family members and friends who loved him so much. Our hearts are forever shattered by the loss of our sweet angel, Harrison Clifford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.