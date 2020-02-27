MESICK — Harry “Bud‘ Justin Sibley Jr., 75, of Mesick, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. He was born October 20, 1944, in Lansing, the son of Harry Justin and Frances Gladys (Bailey) Sibley.
Harry met and married the love of his life, the former Barbara Ann Hanna, on August 28, 1965, in Lansing, Michigan. It was from this union that came the birth of their two children. Harry enlisted in the United States Army Reserves in 1966 and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1971.
To support his family, Harry worked at General Motors for many years until retiring in 1999. He was a natural animal lover who in his spare time, enjoyed going for walks and canoeing. He collected countless beer memorabilia throughout his life and enjoyed building dune buggies and traveling the many trails of The Manistee National Forest. He had a love for antique cars and looked forward to attending car shows with his grandson.
Above anything, Harry loved his family. He was a great provider for his family and always made sure he took care of those he loved. He cherished time spent with his children and adored his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making those around him laugh. His kind and loving nature will be missed by his family.
Harry is survived by his wife, Barbara Sibley; his children, Michael (Jennifer) Sibley and Lisa (Trevor) Levesque; his granddaughters, Eliza, Gwendolyn and Isabel Sibley; his grandson, Jimmy Wall; his brother, Eugene “Gene‘ (Jo) Sibley; his sister, Almira (the late Roger) Foster; his nieces, Melissa, Shawn and Kelly; and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, with Brian Roberts officiating. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.