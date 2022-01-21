Harry L. Stearns III, age 63, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Harry was born October 6, 1958 in Cadillac, to Harry L. and G. Elaine (Miller) Stearns Jr.

He graduated from Lake City High School in 1976 and joined the US Navy thereafter where he proudly served 20 years before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1996. During his time in the Navy, he received numerous decorations for his honored service.

After retiring from the USN, Harry went on to work as the CTC's I.T. professional for 10 years while moonlighting as a teacher at Baker College until 2007 when he moved to N. Carolina where he worked for the I.T. Dept. at Queens University in Charlotte. He returned back home to Lake City and retired fully in 2014.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his two daughters: Jamie (Donald Burr) Stearns and Shannon Yeiser, grandchildren, Stephen & Lillith Bjornberg; his sisters, Gail (Leon) Winans, Jan (Thomas) Beckfield, Kathy (Jerry) Sheler, and Elyse (Dan) LaBelle, as well as nieces & nephews.

Military Honors will be performed at the Lake City Cemetery by the Lake City American Legion Post 300 followed by a luncheon at a later date.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared online through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

