TUSTIN — Harry Saunders of Tustin, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was 102.
Harry was born July 30, 1917 in McBain, Michigan to William George and Sarah Ann (Ward) Saunders. On April 11, 1945 in Cadillac he married Emily Jean Trethewey and she preceded him in death on December 5, 2018.
Harry served in the United States Army during World War II. During his time in the army, he was held as a prisoner of war for two years overseas. Upon returning home he built his family home himself. Harry was a gentleman, never raising his voice and was kind to all. He enjoyed road trips and traveling all over the Midwest. Harry enjoyed working in his woodshop and created clocks that he gifted to all the members of his family. He was a long time member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Cadillac
He is survived by daughters, Linda (Al) Thomas of Cadillac and Patricia (Marvin) Jones of Tustin; grandchildren, Kevin (Stacy) Thomas of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Marvin L. (Regina) Jones of Leroy, Amy (Steven) Harkle of Belleville, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Riley, Marvin R. (Heather), Joseph, Brittney, Jesse (Chelsea), Michael (McKenzie), Stephen, Sophie; great-great-grandchildren, Edward, Paizlea, Mason, Emma, Taylor, Carter, Lilly, Hayden, Logan and Owen. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, Gordon Saunders in 2005; an infant daughter, Emily; an infant grandson, Stacy Thomas; and siblings, Charles, Harold, William, Albie, Esther, Helen and Jack.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Jerry Hoekwater Lay Minister officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
