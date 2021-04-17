Harry William McAllister of LeRoy passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Spectrum Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 63.
Harry was born November 19, 1957 in Jackson, Michigan to Harry J. and Eleanor Mae (Harbaugh) McAllister and they preceded him in death.
Harry graduated from Harrison High School. He was well known and well loved as the "Little Debbie Man." Harry was an independent distributor for McKee Foods for over 30 years. In his younger years, Harry raced dirt bikes and won multiple state championships. Harry was generous, kind hearted and never met a stranger. He was hard working; whether it was as an aspiring farmer or working on a project.
He is survived by his children, Jamie (Sohail Siddique) McAllister of Texas and Shawn (Jordyn) McAllister of Clare; his significant other, Kerri Voorhees of LeRoy and her daughter, Rachel (Toby) Voorhees of Dowagiac; eight grandchildren; his siblings: Ron McAllister of Tennessee, Rick McAllister and Ruth Ann Nortley all of Adrian, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Ann McAllister.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 21442 LeRoy Road, LeRoy, Michigan 49655. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Osceola County Animal Control or Wexford County Shelter Shares.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
