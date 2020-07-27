MCBAIN — Hartley E. Benson of McBain passed away early Sunday morning at the home of his son where he has been for the past two years. He was 92. Hartley was born on August 2, 1927 in Cadillac to Arthur and Anna (Swanson) Benson. On March 10, 1950 in Marion he married the former Mariam D. Peterson and she preceded him in death on March 15, 1996.
Hartley was a lifelong resident of the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1945. He went on to Michigan State University where he received his Agriculture Certificate. He had been employed with the Jack Mall Potato Company for many years and retired on his 80th birthday. He also had farmed the family farm in McBain for years. His hobbies were restoring and collecting John Deere tractors, going to tractor parades, Belgium Draft horses, going to horse pulls and making maple syrup. Hartley was a long time member of the Farm Bureau.
Survivors include his children: Gayle (Steven) Grice of Traverse City, Alan (Debra) Benson of Cadillac, Todd (Marilee) Benson of McBain, Heidi Benson of Tustin, Mary Jo (Eugene) Keelean of Cadillac and daughter-in-law, Linda Kroes of Cadillac; 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; his brother, Robert Benson and his sister, Lucille Peterson both of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife Hartley was preceded in death by two brothers: Leonard and Art Benson and three sisters: Mildred Benson, Dorothy George, and Bernice Wondergem and a step-son, Doug Kroes.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at South Community United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Mort officiating. Burial will be at Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. In accordance with the State of Michigan E.O. 2020-147 those attending visitation and services are required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the Kidney Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
