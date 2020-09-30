Hathaway Rand Greilick Cadillac - Hathaway Rand Greilick of Cadillac passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 82.
Randy was born May 9, 1938 in Traverse City to Leroy and Anne (Hathaway) Greilick and they preceded him in death.
He was often heard with a melodious tune or breaking out an impromptu jam season with his harmonica at many gatherings. His love for the Lord was often conveyed though his beautiful renditions of hymns and worship songs. Randy was loved by those he met. He loved boating and the ocean. Randy also enjoyed biking, walking and entertainment television shows. He was a quiet, loving man with a priceless dry sense of humor. Randy loved dogs and currently had two faithful companions, Moe and Curly. Above all Randy treasured and loved his family. He was so proud of all of them and always had his family in his heart.
On August 28, 1988 at the Mayfield Chapel he married Catherine Jean Deroche and she survives him along with children: Sharell (Bob) Burdick, Kathleen (Steve) Grisdale, Timothy (Michele) Greilick, Bradley (Erin) Greilick, Kimberley (Dean) Anderson; grandchildren: Meghan (Kory) McKenzie (Kristy) Ashley, Ty, Jake, Joseph, Samuel, Nicholas, Kaley, Ross, Amber; great-grandchildren: Graceful, Benaiah, Hayden, Culley, Hattie, Clara and siblings: Donald Greilick and Kathleen Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Susan Greilick and a brother, LD Greilick.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Upbeat Cadillac (302 South Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601), Wexford County Animal Shelter or Wonderland Humane Society.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
