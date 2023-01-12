Hazel L. Greenfield of Cadillac passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023 at her home. She was 74.
Survivors include her children: Dave (Nichole) Greenfield of Lake City, Dwayne (Brenda) Greenfield of Cadillac and Lesa (Bob) Cole of Cadillac; grandchildren: Jordan (Zoe), David (Taylor), Becca (Jacob) and Tara; and several great grandchildren.
In accordance with Hazel's wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.