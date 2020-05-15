CEDAR — Hazel Lautner, 96, of Cedar, MI passed away at the home of her daughter on May 13, 2020.
Hazel was born on October 5, 1923, in Cadillac, Michigan on the family farm to Elden and Esther (Westergren) Benson. She attended Barry School and graduated from Cadillac High School. Hazel received her teaching degree from Central Michigan University. During World War II, Hazel worked in Pontiac as a welder and also drove the DUKW (duck boats) off the assembly line. Hazel taught Latin and English at Traverse City Public Schools for 30 years.
Hazel married Kenneth Lautner at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac on June 19, 1948. She is survived by five children, Cheryl (Tom) Wegener, Ben (Myra) Lautner, Joy (Jim) Johnson, Nancy Lautner, and Terry (Cathy) Lautner. She has 13 grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and 17 great-grandchildren. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Virginia (Paul) Mezynski and Ethel (Ken) Traut; and a nephew, Darrell Uptegraft Jr.
Hazel loved the farm and grew beautiful flowers, nutritious vegetables, and delicious fruit. She was active in 4-H and her church. She enjoyed traveling and all the school, music, and sports activities of her children and grandchildren.
The family thanks Hospice of Michigan, especially Dana, Karen, and Shelley, for the wonderful care provided to Hazel and her family.
There will be no funeral because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1050 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686 or Hospice of Michigan, 10850 E Traverse Hwy, STE 1155, Traverse City, MI 49684.
