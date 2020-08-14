CADILLAC — Hazel May Johnson, a lifelong resident of Cadillac passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 98.

Hazel was born on June 17, 1922 in Tustin, Michigan to John and Myrtle (Wilson) Hierll. Hazel entered into marriage with Oscar Johnson on August 7, 1954 in Traverse City.

Hazel loved to travel and created many wonderful memories going on trips with family and friends. She often could be found enjoying a game of cards, volunteering with the Red Cross, or involved with activities as a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Her memory will be cherished and remembered by her family, all those that had the opportunity to know her, as well as those from her church home. She was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Oscar Johnson; a son, David Johnson; and her sister and brother.

Interment and graveside services will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Torrko officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

