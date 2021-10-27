Helen Ann Clark, of Cadillac and formerly of Manton passed away at home on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was 86.
Helen was born on December 20, 1934, in Kempton, Illinois to James M. and Marian E. (Walsh) Malone. The family made their way to Northern Michigan in 1968. Helen began working at the local bakery before moving into a long career in the medical field. Helen spent over 33 years serving in doctors offices, both in Cadillac and Traverse City, in numerous roles from general office care and medical billing to transcription.
On June 30, 1990, Helen, entered into marriage with Leslie Clark, in Beulah, MI. The two celebrated 27 years together, blending families, before Les' passing in 2017. Helen was strong in her faith and an active and instrumental part of both parishes in Cadillac and Manton. Helen was a founding member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Manton and a longtime member of the Ladies Circle.
Helen is survived by her loving family; her daughters, Marj (Bill) Bogart of Manton, Mary (Dennis) Haskin of Hamburg, MI, her son, Mark (Polly) Essington of Lake City; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Leon (Shirley) Malone; one sister, Margaret (Dick) Schultz; a sister-in-law, Virginia Malone; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, many siblings, and husband, Leslie Clark.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:30 am at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Liberty Township Cemetery in Manton. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Theresa Catholic Church in Manton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.