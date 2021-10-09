Helen Anderson of Mesa, AZ passed away on Friday, October 1. She was born to Joe and Mary VanWieren on July 4, 1927.
She was originally from Cadillac, MI, but moved down to AZ for her and her husband to be closer to their daughter, Jackie. They were one of the firs groups of people to buy in at ViewPoint Resort on E University Drive in Mesa.
She and her husband Jack were very involved in starting up the Country Store, which became a huge success for the resort. They also were involved in many functions at the park.
Before moving to Mesa, they had a Mom and Pops store in Cadillac, MI. Helen also worked in retail and real estate.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; daughter Jackie; her siblings: Harold VanWieren, Gordon VanWieren, Ruth Anderson and Marion Campbell.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial in Cadillac for her with her family and friends.
