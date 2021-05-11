Helen Brown

Helen LaVonne Brown, age 84, of Cadillac, Michigan passed away on May 9th, 2021 at her home with her daughter- Rose and Granddaughters- Nichole and Daniele by her side. She was born on January 1st, 1937 in Cadillac, Michigan to Viola Elizabeth (Richardson) Skillern and Donald Carlos Skillern.
Helen was a strong, beautiful, kind-hearted woman who was full of spunk. She loved telling jokes, playing pranks on people and making others laugh.
After growing up in Northern Michigan, Helen met her husband, Roswell Brown and moved to California where she spent several years with him. After moving back to her hometown, Cadillac, Michigan, Helen spent her time raising her daughter and involving herself in many activities. Helen enjoyed spending time at Merrit Speedway in the early 70's watching car #35 race around the track. Helen also enjoyed charter boat fishing, hunting, golfing and spending time with her family and friends. In later years, Helen enjoyed being "Ranger Helen" at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Cadillac, Michigan and going to auctions with her good friend, Dale.
Helen is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband-Roswell Brown; her infant son-Roy Dale Brown; her brother- Sonny Skillern; and her sisters Margie Peterson, Beverly Hanna and Jean DeWitt.
She is survived by her daughter Rosealee Brown; granddaughters Nichole (Sam) Johnson, Daniele (Jason) Waite; great-grandkids Kenzie Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Lilli Johnson and Avah Waite; Her step-son Larry (Kathleen) Brown; grandsons Larry (Abbi) Brown, Jr., Eric (Lisa) Brown; and great-grandkids Alley Brown, Joslin Brown, Ireland Brown, Vivian Hernandez, Isabella Hernandez, Raelyn Brown and J.J. Brown. She is also survived by her sister Mary Jo (Jim) McVay, many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends Dale and Joyce Hooker.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at The Manton Free Methodist Church.
